Karachi’s coronavirus positivity ratio raises to 10.25%

KARACHI: On Friday, with a drastic increase in coronavirus cases in Karachi, the coronavirus positivity ratio of the city reached 10.25% as 650 people were found infected with the virus last night, the federal ministry of health said.

As per the statistics issued by the ministry 6,340 tests were conducted in Karachi during the last 24 hours out of which 650 came Covid positive.

The health ministry officials said that the reason behind the rising cases in Karachi is an outbreak of the Omicron variant.

“Omicron is replacing the other variants of coronavirus while Delta and Kappa variant cases are declining,” the officials said.

On Thursday, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said cases with the Omicron variant are constantly on the rise, especially in Karachi, where the positivity rate of COVID-19 cases is rising alarmingly.

CM Shah said that between December 28, 2021, and January 2, 2022, 95 Omicron cases were detected as taking the variant’s tally to 268 in the province. He added that a few cases have travel histories, otherwise most of them were locally transmitted.