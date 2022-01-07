Journalists’ role vital in shaping society: secy information

Secretary Information and Public Relations Arshad Khan have said that journalists are the eyes and ears of society. By reporting positively through the pen, journalists can play a significant role in the evolution of society. Allotment letters of Media Colony will be issued soon to the journalists.

He expressed these views while addressing a function on the occasion of his visit to Swat Press Club and later on his visit to Regional Information Office and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat.

Secretary Information Arshad Khan reviewed the various departments and construction work of Swat Press. He said that the journalists of Swat have seen a very difficult time and they have represented their region and people with utmost diligence. The provincial government appreciates their efforts. And it is hoped that journalists will also play their part in shaping society.

He gave the good news to the journalists of Swat that allotment letters would be issued to the journalists of Swat Press Club before June with the personal interest of Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan. The problems facing journalists will also be addressed on a priority basis.

He further said that Swat is our common home and Swat Press Club is my office where we will sit together and play a role in the development of Swat.

“The provincial intelligence has allocated Rs 1 billion this year only for newspaper advertisements and Rs 8.5 crore has been released to newspapers” he added

Arshad Khan said that the endowment fund has been doubled and now every journalist will be registered with different institutions and given treatment and scholarships.

He congratulated the newly elected officials of Swat Press Club, Union of Journalists, and Governing body. Later, Information Secretary and Public Relations Arshad Khan visited the Regional Information Office and Pakhtunkhwa Radio Swat. Regional Information Officer Nizamuddin briefed the Secretary Information and Public Relations regarding Information Office and Pakhtunkhwa Radio.

Various proposals were discussed on the occasion to further improve the performance related to administrative matters and information and public relations. During the visit, Secretary Information Arshad Khan said that radio has an important role to play in providing information and entertainment to the people in the districts.

He said that the approval of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Print, Electronic, and Social / Digital Advertising Policy 2021 by the provincial cabinet is a link to this.

He said that the aim of the policy was to make it possible to publicize the initiatives of the provincial government at the grassroots level as well as to bring the advertising system in line with modern requirements. Under the policy, the provincial government will be able to advertise government advertisements on print and electronic media as well as on websites, social and digital media platforms.

He said that the use of digital media was the need of the hour for the timely delivery of accurate information to the public. And digital advertising policy will strengthen journalism on digital platforms