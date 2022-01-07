Materialism and Mental Health

The accomplishment of a goal one sets out to achieve is the definition of success. Despite the simple and relatively easy understanding of the meaning of this word, understanding what success means is quite complicated. The concept of success to the common man is about being happy with one’s self and lifestyle. Thus the majority of mankind in modern times has taken part in a highly materialistic way of life in hopes of experiencing said “success.”

Interestingly, it seems as though while this continuous transmission of the capitalistic mindset preservers there has been an alarming surge in mental health issues such as depression, bipolar disorder, etc. with studies showing that twenty per cent of adults suffer from some type of mental health condition commonly anxiety, severe cognitive impairment and mood disorders while there is an upsetting fifty per cent increased rate of depression amongst adolescents aged twelve to seventeen years old.

So now a straightforward question must be asked, “Is materialism to blame for modern society’s current predicament?”

While the statistics may suggest that the materialistic lifestyle is responsible for this increase in mental health disorders, an unequivocal answer on this matter is not so effortlessly obtained.

A constant psychological pressure combined with a weekly 45-hour work schedule eats away a person from the inside.

Human beings have been on this earth for six million years. Over these six million years, mankind has evolved, built tools, adapted to different environments and undergone the rises and falls of numerous civilizations.

Even though, in terms of technological advancement and invention, human beings have shown monumental progression in the past few decades with revolutionary creations such as information technology, the internet etc. People are somehow more miserable and suicidal than ever before.

Perhaps it was due to the simplicity of the olden times that people were happier than they are now. So while the standard of life and acquirable luxuries of the material world have increased and improved in present times, the complexity of modern society and its ways of life has heightened the demands and expectations people have for others and themselves. This constant psychological pressure combined with a weekly 45-hour work schedule eats away a person from the inside, leaving them exhausted and overwhelmed by the weekend.

This makes people irrational and puts them in a constant fight or flight mode, making the sole purpose of their lives attaining unnecessary luxuries. This in turn makes people incapable of being grateful for what blessings they may already have, hence, making them blindly chase after the next purchase of the status symbol mobile device or vehicle to “keep up” with the rest of society to avoid feeling inferior. To fully grasp the undesirable effects of materialism, it is of the utmost importance to understand what the materialistic mindset is.

Materialism is a tendency to consider material possessions and physical comfort as more important than spiritual values. This is because from a materialistic point of view only matter and its physical properties are real. Mind, thoughts, and the like, are simply manifestations of matter. In other words, materialism is the belief that all that exists is the physical and there are no higher realities, no psyche or spiritual truths independent of the physical world. This belief system has many moral and societal effects as people who give too much importance to money and otherworldly things give up moral value to earn worldly assets. They truly believe that there is nothing wrong with resorting to the wrong means to enjoy the luxuries of life. Some individuals go to any extent to relish the luxuries of worldly life.

So it can be said that society’s current trend of the rising number of mental health disorders, suicides and general discontentment in life is being greatly influenced by this materialistic approach towards life. Leading people to develop low self-esteem and become constantly insecure as 24/7 comparisons of lifestyle and a capitalistic rat race are bound to affect a person’s mental health in a harmful way.

So while a capitalistic lifestyle does improve standards of living, healthcare and overall physical comfort. It cannot and does not guarantee happiness. With this in mind, the only healthy conclusion that be drawn is that being materialistic is a part of being human. So instead of attempting to run towards the other end of the spectrum and becoming ascetic, denying ourselves any material pleasures. What we should try to do is achieve balance. As with anything in life, too much of anything is bad for one’s self just as too little of anything is also harmful. Too many calories can be unhealthy. Too little and you will not survive.

In short, materialistic values are not the only kind of values in this world. If too much focus is put on material things, then we can lose track of the importance of relationships, health, knowledge, experiences, morality and other values that influence our happiness. So it is vital to invest equal amounts of energy into all different types of values to be truly happy and content in life.

