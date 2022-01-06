PM Imran Khan says next three months will be essential for his govt

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan stated on Thursday that the next three months are critical for his government and that they must deal with an increase in inflation during that time.

He claims that the existing government’s largest failing is the former administration’s lack of responsibility, claiming that despite all proof, they were able to get away with graft allegations against them.

The prime minister further lamented that most of his government’s efforts are not being advertised properly.

“I am completely satisfied with the performance of the Punjab government,” he said and added that the PTI has not lost its vote bank, however, recent loss in KP local bodies elections have hurt the party’s standing and is one of the biggest failures of the PTI organizational setup.

The prime minister further challenged the opposition to bring a no-confidence motion against him and said that his government would complete its tenure with the support of allies.

“I am not afraid of these corrupt political parties,” he said.

In addition, when it comes to civil-military relations, the prime minister claims to have an exceptional connection with the military leadership.

Further, when asked about the extension of the present chief of army staff (COAS), Imran Khan stated that he has not examined any options for the new chief’s appointment because November 2022, the incumbent COAS’s retirement month, is too far away.