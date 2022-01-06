NAB’s apology accepted by Apex court over arrest of suspect from court premises

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted the unconditional apology of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) officials in a case relating to the arrest of the suspect from the court area.

Saifur Rehman, an accused in the Mazarba scandal was arrested by the NAB officials from the court while he was coming to court on August 30 in his bail matter.

A two-member bench headed by acting Justice Umar Atta Bandial heard the case. At the outset of the hearing, the NAB lawyer informed the court that NAB officials who arrested the suspect from the court premises sought unconditional apology from the Supreme Court.

Justice Bandial said the contempt of case hearing was started against the accused to uphold the sanctity of the apex court. The SC accepted the written apology of the NAB officials and closed the case.

It is to be noted that the SC had started contempt of court proceedings against the NAB officials for arresting Saifur Rehman, who is facing charges of cheating his clients of millions of rupees through his dubious investment schemes, from the court premises, last year.

In the previous hearing, the court had rejected the unconditional apologies tendered by NAB Rawalpindi DG Irfan Naeem Mangi along with DG NAB (HR) for arresting the accused from court premises and had sought a written reply from the officials besides seeking report pertaining to the action taken against the officials involved in the incident.