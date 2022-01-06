Ship carrying 50,000 tons of urea will reach Pakistan on Jan 10: Fawad Chaudhary

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry on Thursday said that the first cargo ship in urea will reach Pakistan on January 10 from China after the country faced scarcity of it.

In a message on his Twitter handle, Fawad Chaudhry said that the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) has approved the import of 150,000 tons of fertilizers from China.

“The first cargo ship carrying 50,000 tons of fertilizer will reach the port by February 10,” he said and added that the 600,000 tons of local fertilizer will also be available in the market from January.

He said that despite an increase in prices of urea in the international market, the farmers will not face scarcity of it in the country.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has also ordered all the provincial chief secretaries to take effective steps for the availability of urea by checking its illegal transportation to neighbouring countries, especially Afghanistan.

During a meeting on the Agri Transformation Plan, Prime Minister Imran Khan was informed that administrative steps are being taken against individuals involved in creating an artificial shortage of fertilisers.