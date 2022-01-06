Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff calls on CJCSC

RAWALPINDI: Gen Selcuk Bayraktaroglu, Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff called on Gen Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee at the Joint Staff Headquarters Wednesday, according to an ISPR press release.

Besides security and regional issues, particularly the latest development in Afghanistan, matters relating to enhancing the level and scope of bilateral military engagements and cooperation were discussed. Both sides reaffirmed the commitment; that being ‘all-weather’ friends, Pakistan and Turkey would continue to forge deeper strategic ties.

CJCSC termed visit of Deputy Chief of Turkish General Staff a manifestation of the multifaceted long-term collaboration that exists between the two armed forces. The visiting dignitary appreciated the sincere efforts of the Pakistan Armed Forces in bringing peace to the region especially the Afghan peace process. He also acknowledged the sacrifices made by Pakistan in war on terror.