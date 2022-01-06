JKNF seeks early implementation of UNSC resolutions on Kashmir

Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) Tuesday reiterated Kashmiris long-cherished demand for early implementation of the UNSC resolutions, passed this day 73 years ago in 1949 on Kashmir, to ensure early grant of right of self-determination to the people of the disputed Himalayan state to enable them to decide about their destiny.

In a statement issued on the eve of Right to self-determination day on Wednesday, the JKNF spokesman Shafique-ur-Rehman said that the India’s intransigence and policy of deceit and deception have been a stumbling block in the way of peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute that hangs over for the last more than seven decades.

Referring to the devastating impacts of the long-running Kashmir dispute Rehman said, “It is high time that the UN Security Council must take effective cognizance of the India’s dilly-dallying tactics and pressurize the government to ensure early implementation of its January 5, 1949 resolution that besides acknowledging the Kashmiris’ fundamental rights provides a comprehensive road-map to resolve the dispute peacefully”. Given the highly volatile situation in the region the spokesman said that allowing the people of Jammu and Kashmir to decide their future through a free, fair and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the UN was the only way to resolve Kashmir issue peacefully and honorably.