Durable peace in region hinges on Kashmir issue resolution: APHC

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Wednesday said that the resolution of Kashmir issue was essential for establishment of durable peace in South Asia.

They were speaking during a protest demonstration in front of United Nations Military Observer Group (UNMOG) in the federal capital, marking the Kashmiris Right to Self Determination Day.

The speakers at the protest demonstration highlighted the importance of the United Nations Security Council Resolution on Kashmir adopted on January 5, 1949. “This resolution recognizes the Kashmiri’s right to self-determination and provides a strong basis for their just struggle for independence”, they said.

The denial of this resolution by Indian authorities is the reason of rising tensions in the region.

Speaking on the occasion, the leaders of APHC said that Kashmiri people have made and are making numerous sacrifices for acquiring their right to self determination. They said Indian authorities could not succeed in suppressing the Kashmiris’ struggle for independence despite utilizing all their resources. “India should accept the ground realties and create such an atmosphere where Kashmir issue could be amicable settled”, they added.

The speakers urged the United Nations to implement the resolutions passed by the forum itself on Kashmir with the consent of India and Pakistan.

They also urged the United Nations and other international human rights organizations to take notice of the growing human rights violations in the Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIoJK) and exert pressure on India to stop violence and brutalities against innocent Kashmiri people.

They said that arresting youngsters, vandalizing houses, beating the old people and destroying properties of people by Indian forces reflect state terrorism and wild aggression which is condemned and hated all over the world.

They termed the repressive measures and change in the state structure by the Indian authorities as illegal and unconstitutional steps which are against the international laws, United Nations resolutions and an insult of Pak-India mutual agreements.