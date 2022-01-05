PIA to soon resume EU, US flights as ICAO expresses satisfaction over safety audit

On Wednesday, the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) has expressed its satisfaction over safety measures adopted by Pakistan’s Civil Aviation Authority at the country’s leading airports.

In its audit, the ICAO removed the Significant Safety Concern (SSC) from the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA).

Pakistani airlines are likely to soon start operating flights to the US, UK and Europe after the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) cleared a safety audit

Showing satisfaction, the ICAO removed SSC giving 72.77 ranking in its recent audit of PCAA.

An ICAO spokesperson said that the Organisation had conducted the audit in December last year.

An ICAO audit team had visited Pakistan to undertake a safety audit of the aviation authority completing the process on December 10; however, its final report has now been released.

Pertinent to note that the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) had suspended PIA from operating flights to European Union (EU) member countries for six months in July 2020 due to safety concerns.