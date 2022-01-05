Rains to benefit Rabi crops

The first spell of winter rains will bring about a positive impact on all the seasonal major and minor crops, fruits orchards, vegetable farms, besides it would also be beneficial for human and animals health as well as help to reduce environmental hazards. It is also beneficial for human health, the environment and livestock as it acts as a natural cleanser for the environment to reduce dust particulars causing different allergies and strengthening the clean water resources for animal consumptions.

The rains will be beneficial for wheat, which is the major cash crop of the season and a mega source to fulfill the domestic requirements of staple food, particularly it would have a positive impact on wheat sown across the rain feed areas across the country as well as oil seeds including mustard and canola.

Commenting on the impact of current rains spell on different crops, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali said that these rains were most beneficial for wheat as a crop was passing through tillering stage and will help to strengthen the health of the plant to enhance the local output during the season.

The rains would put a positive impact on wheat sown in the Potohar region and other rain-fed areas in the country, he said adding that a large number of small scale farmers were cultivating different minor crops and seasonal vegetables in these areas and timely rains would help them to enhance their farm income by enhancing output.

Dr Ali further said that the government had introduced special incentives for the farmers to grow oil seeds in order to reduce reliance on imported edible oil, which was consuming a huge amount of foreign exchange annually, adding that these rains would impact positively all oil seeds like canola and mustard sown over the large areas across the country.

He called upon the farming communities across the country to follow the weather advisory and adopt the best crop management practices during applying different inputs including fertilizers.