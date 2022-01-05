Pakistan sends team to restore Afghan hospitals

The Ministry of National Health Services Regulations and Coordination has dispatched a team of engineers and technicians to Afghanistan in order to assist refurbishment of three hospitals to help the Afghan brethren in this hour of crisis.

This was informed during a meeting of the Afghanistan Inter-Ministerial Coordination Cell (AICC).

The buildings of three hospitals – Nishtar Hospital Jalalbad, Jinnah hospital Kabul, and Logari Hospital Logar – have been completed. However, installation and commissioning of medical equipment worth Rs2 billion is under process.

For operationalization of medical equipment, a team of four Pakistani engineers along with technicians is working round the clock. This would help to achieve Universal Health Coverage (UHC) in the country.