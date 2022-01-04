CAA makes RAT mandatory for passengers arriving from European countries

In wake of the rising cases of omicron variant of the coronavirus, on the instructions of the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), has made Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) of the travelers arriving in Pakistan from the European countries mandatory, Daily Times reported.

However, there is a relaxation in the rule in the case of flights arriving from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as the passengers of only 50 percent of flights from these countries will have to undergo the test.

At the same time, the CAA has also made it compulsory for those who travel to Pakistan to undergo PCR tests 48 hours before boarding a flight.

Similarly, coronavirus test has also been made compulsory for passengers aged 15 or above.

Meanwhile, if any passenger tests positive for the virus on arrival at the airport, he or she will have to spend 10 days in quarantine at a place designated by the government for the purpose.

Although, if the passenger prefers to quarantine at a hotel or any other private place, he or she will have to bear its expenses himself or herself.

The new rule will be applicable from January 5.