NCOC allows Covid Booster jabs for people above 30 years of age

Pakistan has started Covid-19 booster dose for people who are above or of the age of 30 years.

“Citizens over 30 years will be eligible for a booster dose of their choice. The booster will be administered after 6 months gap from the last dose,” NCOC tweeted.

“Amid the rising threat of Omicron, Please follow SOPs, wear a mask and ensure complete vaccination/booster dose if eligible,” it added.

Moreover, in Sindh, the booster service will be available at only three vaccination centers in Karachi: Dow Ojha Campus, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, and Children Hospital in District Central.

On Sunday, NCOC chief Asad Umar warned that there’s clear evidence of the beginning of the 5th wave of coronavirus infections in Pakistan. He said that most of the cases of the Omicron variant are surfacing in Karachi.

According to experts, Omicron spreads four times faster than the Delta variant which overwhelmed the health system of India and other countries in 2021.