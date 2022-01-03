Industrialization, exports keys to progress, prosperity: PM

On Monday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that industrial progress and exports were keys to a country’s progress and prosperity.

He said that the wealth creation of a country was impossible without industrial development while exports increase supplemented such efforts.

The prime minister was addressing a launching ceremony of Pak-China Business Investment Forum as a chief guest.

Pak-China Business Investment Forum is formed in collaboration with Pakistan Board of Investment (BOI) and All Pakistan Chinese Enterprises Association with the objectives to promote investment by the Chinese companies in Pakistan and enhance business to business industrial cooperation.

The prime minister regretted that during the 60s, Pakistan was moving towards industrialization, but a nationalization process choked the progress.

The prime minister said different small countries in the world had increased their exports capacities.

He said the government had provided incentives to the IT sector and within two years, its exports had been doubled.

Referring to China and Turkey, the prime minister observed that they made strides by enhancing their industrial and exports capabilities.

Turkey overcome its had trade deficit with an increase in exports which also raised its GDP, he added.

The prime minister opined that in Pakistan, focus on industrialization had never been made a priority in the past.