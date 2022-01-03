World must take notice of Modi’s atrocities against minorities in India: Ashrafi

Special Representative to Prime Minister on Religious Harmony Hafiz Tahir Mahmood Ashrafi has said minorities in India are suffering continuous atrocities at the hands of Narendra Modi government and the world must take notice of it. He was addressing a seminar on atrocities against minorities in India, organised in collaboration with the United Ulema Council and Interfaith Harmony Council, here on Sunday. He said that Islam protects the rights of minorities and delivers a message of peace, love and harmony. The burning of churches or demolishing of mosques was a crime and the world should take notice of Modi’s atrocities, he demanded.

The special representative stressed that perpetrators of the Sialkot tragedy would be brought to justice through speedy trial. He lauded the efforts of leaders of all religions and schools of thought regarding great religious harmony in Pakistan and commended the performance of security forces, police and other law-enforcement agencies.

Regarding school curriculum, he said equality, peace and promotion of tolerance must be made possible at all levels, adding that various measures had been taken to end extremism. Christian scholar Bishop Dr Azad Marshall presided over the seminar while Provincial Minister for Minority Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine, Muslim scholars of different schools of thought and representatives of Hindu, Sikh and Christian communities attended the event. At the end, they offered Fateha for senior reporter of APP and council member of Lahore Press Club Fawad Azam Awan, who died in a road accident the other day. Muslims suffer from hate speeches, physical attacks and Islamophobia in India

Rising wave of hate crimes against Muslims is being witnessed in Modi’s India as Muslims suffer from hate speeches, physical attacks and Islamophobia in the country.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service Sunday said that recently Hindu leaders called for genocide of Muslims at hate speech conclave in Haridwar, adding attacks by Hindu extremists against Muslims and other minorities have intensified under Modi-led fascist Indian government.

It said, hate speeches, crimes against Muslims and other minorities are motivated by Hindutva ideology. The RSS-BJP leaders are using hate speeches to demonize Muslims and other minorities in India, it deplored. The report said, discriminatory measures against Muslims are clear manifestations of Islamophobia in India as Hindu religious leaders are asking Hindus to take up arms against Muslims.