Construction work on six industrial units begins

Construction work on six industrial units at the new industrial estate Jalozai Economic Zone started on Sunday. The traditional old sporting and hunting arms manufacturing cluster of Darra Adam Khel was especially accommodated in the zone. The groundbreaking ceremony for the new industrial units included four factories of the hunting and sporting arms manufacturing sector, one each of the medical equipment and packages was performed by the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan during a ceremony held at the industrial estate.

Besides, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Economic Zones Development and Management Company (KP-EZDMC), Javed Iqbal Khattak, CEO Pakistan Hunting & Sporting Arms Development Company (PHSADC), a large number of businessmen particularly industrialists also attended the ceremony.

The newly inaugurated industrial units included Haroon Khan Arms Company, Gul Shareef and Sons Arms Company, Target Arms, Riaz Hussain Arms Company, Al-Shifa Medical Equipment and Golden Packages. All new industrial units are export-oriented. These industries will mobilize investment to the tone of Rs1.6 billion and generate 500 employment opportunities.

In his inaugural speech, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Industries and Commerce, Abdul Karim Khan said that the swift one-window approval mechanism and quick implementation by KP-EZDMC was making Jalozai Economic Zone a fast-emerging zone towards industrial development.

He said that they take pride in accommodating and providing patronage to the traditional old skill of sporting and hunting arms manufacturing, particularly of Darra Adam Khel.

Speaking on the occasion, the CEO KP-EZDMC, Javed Iqbal Khattak said that the zone was inaugurated six months back and in such a short period work on the development of infrastructure was continued. He said that one unit has already started operation while work on 54 others is in progress and will become functional soon.

He said that during the last year, the company has started work on 6 new economic zones while work on 11 more economic zones was in the pipeline. He said that plot allotment in Bannu Economic Zone has been started. Similarly, work on Karak Salt and Gypsum City has also begun.

The CEO said that the work on 40 units in the Nowshera Economic Zone (Extension) has also been begun while Ghazi Economic Zone is reserved for big units. In Hattar, 5 new units are already operational and work on 35 more is in progress.

He said that an Italian investor is establishing a big steel unit with the name of Pak-Steel with an estimated investment of Rs5 billion.