2022 to be year of economic stability: Fawad Hussain

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Sunday said that the country is moving towards economic stability and 2022 would be the year of the country’s progress. He stated this while talking to media persons after condoling with leader Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Alamgir Khan, over the death of his father Dilawan Khan at his residence. Fawad said the independent and autonomous State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) was in the interest of the country’s economy.

The Federal Minister said there was no other option they had to return a loan of $55 billion in the next five years.

He alleged that currency notes were printed in bulks during the Pakistan Muslim League (PML) era under the directives of former finance minister Ishaq Dar which affected the economy badly. He said that the finance bill would be passed in the National Assembly within the next few days. Fawad further said that the rates of commodities had gone up in Pakistan due to increasing price hikes in the international market. He said that in past the agriculture sector was ignored by previous regimes but the PTI government had taken particular initiatives to boost the sector which resulted in five bumper crops and farmers received revenue over Rs1100 billion.