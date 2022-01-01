Govt procures Corona vaccines worth Rs250b: Asad

Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiative Asad Umar on Friday said that the federal government has procured corona vaccines worth Rs250 billion, to make this massive drive possible. On his official Twitter handle, Asad Umar who is also Chairman National Command and Control Centre (NCOC) said that the vaccine procurement was 100pc done by the government, which provided free vaccines to all citizens regardless of which province they live in. The minister added that among the federating units Islamabad leads with 77pc fully vaccinated. Punjab was followed by 51pc, Gilgit Baltistan by 46pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir by 45pc, Balochistan 42pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 41pc and Sindh 37pc. “Of the total eligible population 46pc was fully vaccinated and 63pc has received at least one dose”, he added.













