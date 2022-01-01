ITP issues 932,390 fine tickets during 2021

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 932,390 fine tickets to road users on violation of traffic rules during 2021. In a statement issued here on Friday, ITP said that 42,635 vehicles were fined for having fancy number plates while 48,107 fine tickets were issued to motorists for not fastening seat belts, 21,466 for using mobile phones during driving and 145,108 motorcyclists were fined for riding without helmets.

Similarly, 13,402 amateur drivers were issued fine tickets while several motorbikes and vehicles were impounded in various police stations of Islamabad over serious violation of traffic rules and not producing documents.

As many as 62,500 fine tickets were issued over lane violation, 5724 for parking at wrong place, 16,341 for over speeding, 18,473 for violation of red light, 41,519 for having tinted glasses, 30,260 for obstructing traffic, 74,884 for overloading and 9,190 vehicles for having no registration.

Likewise, 9072 public transporters were fined over route-violation, 149,942 motorists for careless driving and 16,402 road users for taking wrong turns, 742 vehicles for off- loading passengers at places other than stops, 1257 for having defective lights, 442 for driving vehicles on one-way, 8229 for driving vehicles on wrong side, 13,402 for driving vehicles without licenses and 36,329 for hindering other traffic.

Likewise, 768 public transport vehicles were fined for misbehaving with passengers, 2102 for parking vehicles at bus stop, 664 for parking vehicles on zebra crossing, 1798 for having pressure horns, 6,552 for rash driving, 9,404 for driving public transport vehicles without permit, 262 for emitting smoke, 33, 395 for taking wrong turn and 158,359 over violation of miscellaneous nature.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Rai Mazhar Iqbal said that ITP personnel has been directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience as well as politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users.

He said that ITP was utilizing all available resources to facilitate the general public. He has also appealed the citizens to follow rules. The personnel of the force issue traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose is to ensure safe road environment in the capital and secure lives of people, the SSP (Traffic) maintained.