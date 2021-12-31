No fireworks allowed on New Year’s Eve : police

Punjab police started crackdown against the violators of the law and warned the citizens for any disruption on the eve of New Year Night. In a bid to restrict celebratory gunfire and other fireworks on New Year’s Eve, has made strict security arrangements. The Lahore district administration has also established a central control room and deployed 5,000 officials and personnel in the province.

Meanwhile, Inspector General of Punjab Police Rao Sardar Ali Khan, too, has directed supervisory officers to maintain law and order on eve of New Year’s night across province. Rao Sardar Ali Khan directed RPOs, DPOs to keep a close watch on one wheeling and aerial firing at night in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, Multan and other major cities

Punjab Police Spokesperson said in a statement that Massive cracking down on one-wheeling and aerial firing is underway in all districts across the province so that the lives of citizens may be saved from such dangerous activities in the name of entertainment.

The spokesperson of Punjab Police said that this year 3016 cases were registered against one-wheelers across the province and 3079 persons were arrested.

Similarly, 2830 cases were registered against aerial firing across the province and 5008 persons were arrested.

Punjab Police spokesperson further said that the highest number of 1564 cases of one wheeling was registered in Lahore, 1501 persons were arrested while 632 cases of aerial firing were registered and 994 persons were arrested.

In the Gujranwala region, 380 cases of one wheeling were registered, 427 persons were arrested while 671 cases of aerial firing were registered and 1214 persons were arrested.

In the Rawalpindi region, 71 cases of one wheeling were registered and 95 persons were arrested while 293 cases of aerial firing were registered and 668 persons were arrested.

In the Sheikhupura region, 22 cases were registered against one wheeling and 32 persons were arrested whereas 360 cases on aerial firing were registered and 599 persons were arrested. Similarly, In the Sargodha region, 17 cases of one wheeling were registered, 19 persons were arrested while 237 cases of aerial firing were registered and 434 persons were arrested.

In the Faisalabad region, 511 cases of one wheeling were registered, 512 persons were arrested while 235 cases of aerial firing were registered and 396 persons were arrested. In the Sahiwal region, 14 cases of one wheeling were registered and 14 persons were arrested while 52 cases of aerial firing were registered and 115 persons were arrested.

Likewise, in the Multan region, 322 cases were registered against one wheeling and 322 persons were arrested whereas 110 cases were registered against aerial firing and 162 persons were arrested. In DG Khan Region, 56 cases of one wheeling were registered, 89 persons were arrested while 181 cases of aerial firing were registered and 324 persons were arrested.

In the Bahawalpur region, 59 cases of one wheeling were registered, 68 persons were arrested while 59 cases of aerial firing were registered and 102 persons were arrested. IG Punjab requested the citizens not to be a part of any negative activity and to report Punjab Police at 15 against any law breaking elements.