Murad for promotion of Pak brands in international markets

Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah on Thursday stressed the urgent need for fully focusing on the promotion of “Pak brands” in global markets with significant improvement in quality of products at par with the international standards to attract the foreign buyers.

Talking to a 100 members high profile delegation of the United Business Group in Federation of the Pakistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) Karachi, he emphasized the importance of equipping with the modern trend of the digital economy to compete for the global market as the world is switching over rapidly to it, according to a statement.

He said that industrialization played a vital role in the economic development of underdeveloped countries that allowed them to make optimal use of their scarce resources which increases the quantity and quality of products manufactured that mainly contribute to gross national products (GNP). He said that industrialization had always been instrumental in the economic development of the world which enhanced the supply of goods for internal and external markets.

Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh’s government attached great importance to agro-based industries to offset the impending global threat of food insecurity. He said that the agro-based industrialization development played a strategic role in economic growth which also helped a lot in abject poverty alleviation besides heralding a new era of ample job opportunities for unemployed youths.

Leader of the delegation Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig president of people’s business forum speaking on the occasion said that CM Sindh has been instrumental in attracting foreign investment in the province and recently conducted Sindh Investment Conference in Dubai attended by chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and members of the royal family of UAE was testimony.

Chairman UBG and the President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry veteran trade leader Iftikhar Ali Malik thanked Syed Murad Ali Shah for highlighting industrialization policy of the Sindh government and taking stakeholders into confidence for help strengthening the national economy and hoped that all problems confronting the business community will continue to be resolved on top priority.

Prominent present among them were SM Muneer, Zubair Tufail, Dr Nouman Idris Butt, Khalid Tawab, Gohar Hanif, Ahsaam Soomoro, Mohsin Maqbool Sheikh, Momin Ali Malik, Shahid Leghari and Mumtaz Sheikh.