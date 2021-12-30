In the name of Ehsaas program, FIA busts gang for defrauding people

KARACHI: In the Sindh province’s Naushahro Feroze district, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) caught a gang allegedly involved in scamming individuals under the Ehsaas programme.

After a recipient of the Ehsaas scheme pointed out the scam, the FIA said that it had detained three people for their roles in it.

Fake SIMs, fingerprints, and mobile phones were found from their possession besides also recovering laptops and 1500 copies of national identity cards (NICs).

According to the FIA, the suspects used to create a fake ID of the Ehsaas program using the illegally obtained data and later used it to receive money in their name.

Earlier this year, the staff of Ehsaas Kafalat Centre was found allegedly using fingerprints of deserving women to issue SIM cards in Jacobabad.

Staff workers of Jacobabad’s Ehsaas Kafalat Centre were accused of illegally issuing SIM cards in the names of deserving women who had enrolled for the poverty alleviation programme using their fingerprints.

The fraud was discovered after a woman and her husband went to a franchise to collect her SIM card, according to police.