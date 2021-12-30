Pakistan celebrities who got married in 2021

The year 2021 was quite eventful with many celebrities getting married in the past 12 months.

Here is the list of Pakistan, Bollywood and Hollywood industries who tied the knot.

NADIA KHAN — Actor and host Nadia Khan, known for her performance in Aisi Hai Tanhai, tied the know for the third time on January 2 with retired Pakistan Air Force pilot Faisal Mumtaz Rao this time around.

BAKHTAWAR BHUTTO ZARDARI —Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari, the daughter of former president Asif Ali Zardari and prime minister Benazir Bhutto, got hitched on January 29 to Mehmood Chaudhry.

ALYZEH GABOL — Model Alyzeh Gabol tied the knot with real estate tycoon Malik Riaz’s grandson Zoraiz Malik on February 19.

QASIM ALI MUREED — Qasim Ali Mureed, the director of critically acclaimed serial Neeli Zinda Hai, married producer Sadia Jabbar on March 2.

SOHAI ALI ABRO — actor Sohai Ali Abro, who worked in super hit serial Surkh Chandni got married to Shehzar Mohammad – the grandson of legendary cricketer Hanif Mohammad – on March 22.

MANSHA PASHA — actor Mansha Pasha, known for her performance in Aangan, married lawyer and social activist Jibran Nasir on April 11.

MARIYAM NAFEES — actor Mariyam Nafees, who was seen in a prominent role in the serial Jhooti, married Amaan Ahmed on May 12.

GHANA ALI — actor Ghana Ali – best known for her performance in serials namely Bhool and Aap Ke Liye, married Usman Gulzar on May 17.

JIA ALI —the Main Aur Tum star Jia Ali tied the knot on May 28 with cricket coach and businessman Imran Idrees.

MINAL KHAN — the nikkah of the Jalan star Minal Khan with Ahsan Mohsin Ikram happened on September 11.

NEHA RAJPUT — top model Neha Rajput got married to late Punjab Governor Salmaan Taseer’s son Shahbaz Taseer on September 25.

USMAN MUKHTAR — actor Usman Mukhtar, who is currently seen in Sinf-e-Aahan, married research analyst Zunaira Inam Khan on October 23.

SHAHVEER JAFRI — YouTuber Shahveer Jafri married Ayesha Baig on October 24.

ZARA TAREEN — actor Zara Tareen, who played a role in Khuda Mera Bhi Hai, married co-celebrity Faran Tahir on November 8.

MALALA YOUSUFZAI — Pakistan’s Nobel Peace Prize Award winner Malala Yousufzai married Asser Malik on November 9.

JUNAID SAFDAR — Junaid Safdar, the son of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz’s Vice President Maryam Nawaz, married Ayesha Saif, the daughter of former National Accountability Bureau’s chief Saifur Rehman, on December 15.

MUSHK KALEEM — the wedding of supermodel Mushk Kaleem with Nadir Zia happened on December 17.

MARYAM ANSARI — actress Maryam Ansari, who was seen in Aangan, married Owais Khan, the son of legendary cricketer Moin Khan, on December 23.

ALI ABBAS ZAFAR — Bollywood filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar got hitched to French dancer and model Alicia Zafar on January 5.

VARUN DHAWAN — actor Varun Dhawan, who has worked in films namely Student of the Year and Main Tera Hero, got married on January 25 to fashion designer Natasha Dalal.

DIA MIRZA — the Lage Raho Munna Bhai star Dia Mirza tied the knot with industrialist Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15.

YAMI GAUTAM — actor Yami Gautam, who starred in Badlapur, got hitched on June 5 to filmmaker Aditya Dhar.

RAJ KUMMAR RAO — actor Raj Kummar Rao, known for his performance in national award winning film Queen, tied the knot with fellow celebrity Patralekha on November 16.

KATRINA KAIF — actress Katrina Kaif – who starred in Race, tied the knot with fellow celebrity Vicky Kaushal on December 9.

ANKITA LOKHANDE — the Baaghi 3 actor Ankita Lokhande married businessman Vicky Jain on December 15.

RIZ AHMED — British actor of Pakistani origion Riz Ahmed – who was seen in superhit projects namely The Reluctant Fundamentalist, got married on January 14 to novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

ARIANA GRANDE — the wedding of singer Ariana Grande with real estate broker Dalton Gomez happened on May 18.

PARIS HILTON — socialite and heiress Paris Hilton got married to American author, entrepreneur Carter Reum on November 12.