Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, December 30, 2021


Budget amendment bill to be tabled in NA today: Fawad

APP

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the budget amendment bill was being presented to the special committee of the cabinet for approval.

In a tweet, he said that after approval the PTI and its allies would hold a parliamentary party meeting.

The minister said that the law later would be tabled in the National Assembly today.

Submit a Comment