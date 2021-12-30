Budget amendment bill to be tabled in NA today: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: On Thursday, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said that the budget amendment bill was being presented to the special committee of the cabinet for approval.

In a tweet, he said that after approval the PTI and its allies would hold a parliamentary party meeting.

بجٹ ترامیم بل کابینہ کی خصوصی کمیٹی میں منظوری کیلئے پیش کیا جا رہا ہے، منظوری کے بعد تحریک انصاف اور اتحادیوں کی پارلیمانی پارٹی کا اجلاس ہو گا اور آج ہی یہ قانون اسمبلی میں پیش کر دیا جائیگا — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 30, 2021

The minister said that the law later would be tabled in the National Assembly today.