Rescue 1122 faces technical glitch in Punjab

LAHORE: Rescue 1122 Helpline Service has been affected all over Punjab after facing a technical glitch on Thursday.

According to the spokesperson of Rescue 1122, the people are facing difficulties in accessing them after a technical fault affected the service.

The engineers of the National Technology Council (NTC) are working on the issue to restore the service.

Earlier in the month, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched Rescue-1122 Mobile Application and termed it a major initiative to ensure a timely response in emergency services.

The CM had said that the Rescue-1122 mobile application would greatly help in timely responding in any emergency situation.

He said that more than 10 million affectees have so far been provided rescue services by the Rescue-1122 adding that Rescue Air Ambulances will soon be launched in the remote areas of the province and Punjab will be the first province in South Asia where Rescue Air Ambulance would be started.

Buzdar had said that the scope of Motorbike Rescue Service in Punjab was being extended to other 27 districts whereas rescue services would be made available in every tehsil by the coming June.