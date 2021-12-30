PM calls for celebrating Pakistan’s diamond jubilee in befitting manner

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday called for holding Pakistan’s diamond jubilee celebrations due next year in a befitting manner to highlight the country’s distinctive identity, culture and unique location.

“On the occasion of country’s 75th independence anniversary, there is a need to tell youth about the aim of Pakistan’s creation and the true message of Allama Iqbal,” Imran Khan said while presiding over a meeting held in Islamabad to review the preparations.

Federal Ministers Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Shaukat Tarin, Special Assistants to PM Dr Shehbaz Gill, Shahzad Nawaz and other senior officials attended the meeting.

The prime minister said that Pakistan has been bestowed by Almighty Allah with all kinds of blessings, which required to be highlighted. The information minister briefed the premier in detail about the preparations for the country’s diamond jubilee celebrations.

The meeting was told that the diamond jubilee celebrations will focus on highlighting country’s history, culture, national heroes, renowned women of Pakistan movement, local sports, tourism, economy, green Pakistan and relations with friendly countries through various events and documentaries.