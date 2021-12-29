MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani Issues directives on consumers’ complaints

Sui Northern Gas organized an e-Kachehri at its Head Office. Managing Director SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani listened to complaints of customers and directed relevant officials for immediate resolution of complaints. Senior Management of the Company along with Regional Managers attended E-Kachehri through video conference.

Consumers belonging to different areas of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa lodged complaints related to gas connection, billing and gas pressers. MD SNGPL Ali J. Hamdani issued directives to the relevant regional managers and assured customers of quick resolution of their issues. It is pertinent to mention here that consumers from overseas also approached the Managing Director for the redressal of their grievances.

It is further to mention that under the directives of Prime Minister’s Performance Delivery Unit (PMDU), SNGPL has been organizing E-Kachehri for more than a year during which a large number of customers have benefitted from it.