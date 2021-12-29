Conference on academia’s collaboration with industrial organizations held

The University of Wah in collaboration with Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POF) organized the 1st UW-POFs Joint Conference on Academia’s Collaboration with Industrial Organizations (CACIO-2021). The objective of the conference was to bridge the gap between industrial needs and academic research and to promote research training, career development and knowledge training. Lt Gen Ali Amir Awan, HI(M) Chairman POF and Chairman BOG University of Wah graced the opening ceremony as chief guest. He stressed on the importance of Industry-Academia Linkages and the vital role the academic institutions can play in solving the problems faced by industries in Pakistan. He emphasized on the fact that contribution of bright ideas from academic institutes can help significantly in curtailing the budget of the major industrial set-ups which can result in overall prosperity of the country.

Prof Dr Jameel-Un Nabi, Vice Chancellor, University of Wah also accentuated on the significance and necessity of industry-academia bond as a pre-requisite harnessing mutual benefits. Dignitaries, eminent personalities, and representatives from well-reputed Industrial and Academic Sectors of Pakistan comprising Pakistan Ordnance Factories (POFs), Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT), Heavy Mechanical Complex (HMC), Air Weapon Complex (AWC), Wah Nobel Private Limited, NUST, University of Wah, GIK Institute and many others attended the conference.

The conference was jointly sponsored by Heavy Industries Taxila and Wah Nobel Private Limited. A total of ten prominent speakers delivered their keynote addresses during the course of conference. The conference was attended by a diverse group of 250 people ranging from industrial and academic dignitaries to the students. The Conference was well appreciated by the researchers and attendees who acknowledged the UW and POFs joint endeavour for fostering and expediting the fruitful deliberations, discussions, and the substantial insights through it.