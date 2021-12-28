Omicron toll reaches 75 in Pakistan

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday confirmed 75 cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus in Pakistan.

According to the National Institutes of Health, 17 cases were reported in Islamabad, 33 in Karachi, and 13 in Lahore, and 12 cases of omicron were detected in people coming from abroad. The NIH said that authorities are conducting contact tracing to prevent the further spread of omicron variant in the country.

The first case of the Omicron variant in the country was reported on December 13 in Karachi.