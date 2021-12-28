Can cricket strengthen ties between countries?

Bros Japan Chairman Syed Rehan Ali Khan said that they were keen to enhance relations between Pakistan and Japan.

In this regard, the promotion of sports including cricket can further strengthen the relationship. He expressed these views at a function held at the Expo Centre, Karachi. He was accompanied by Syed Danish, Omar Khalid and Shehzad while special guests of the event were Rauf Ibrahim and Naveed Qamar.

The event marked the unveiling of the Karachi Tape Ball Premier League franchise North Nawab, which will start on Saturday at the Asghar Ali Shah Stadium.

Bros Japan franchise owner Syed Rehan Ali further said that he will bring out talent from other cities including Karachi for which he will soon promote International Tape Ball Premier League from Karachi and organise International Tape Ball Championship.

The official anthem of the franchise was also released at the ceremony held at Karachi Expo Centre. The anthem included the Japanese language along with Urdu. Later, there was a musical concert and a spectacular fireworks display.