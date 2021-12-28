Governor stresses unity to tackle challenges facing Pakistan

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar inaugurated two more filtration plants and free medical camps in collaboration with Pak Aid and Sarwar Foundation at Women’s College and School in Gujjar Khan on Monday.

A spokesman for Governor House told the media here that addressing the ceremony held in this regard and later talking to the media, the governor said that 1,500 projects under the first phase of the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will be completed in the current month. ‘Sehat Insaf Card’ is a historic project of the government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan. The present government believes in the rule of law.

Imam Qasim, Chairman Al-Khair Foundation, Maulana Abdul Kabir Azad, Chairman Ruet-e-Hilal Committee and members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also present.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that providing clean drinking water to the people is the mission of his life, adding over 1,500 Projects of Aab-e-Pak Authority in various cities of Punjab including Lahore are in last phases of completion. He said that clean drinking water will be provided to more than 8 million people of Punjab through these projects, while it is also working on providing clean drinking water to the people in collaboration with various welfare organizations, adding that Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority will provide clean drinking water to more than seven million people with the help of NGOs as well.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar said that the Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority is not making any political distinction to provide clean drinking water to the people. He added that the projects of Punjab Aab-e-Pak Authority are also underway in the constituencies of opposition’s parliamentarians. He said that one hundred percent transparency and merit is being ensured in these projects. He reiterated that corruption of not a single rupee will be allowed in these projects, adding that every penny of the people will be fully protected.

Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar said that providing basic amenities to the people is the top priority of the government. Sehat Insaf Card, Kamyab Jawan, Ehsas Programme, Kisan Card and other government schemes are also aimed at providing maximum facilities and relief to the people. He said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are pursuing a policy of making the country and the nation strong and prosperous.

Appreciating the services of Imam Qasim, the head of Al-Khair Foundation, Mohammad Sarwar said that those who have served humanity in history will always be remembered. We all have to work together to save our country from problems and strengthen it, he added.