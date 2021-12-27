Gas supply to industrial zone halted in Sindh, Balochistan

KARACHI: In view of the increasing demand-supply gap and reduced RLNG retention, the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) on Sunday announced that industrial areas in Sindh and Balochistan will bear a one-day closure on a rotational basis.

In this connection, a notification was also issued by the gas utility.

As per the notification, all industrial bodies, including export units, have agreed with the SSGC that a one-day planned industrial closure will be observed on a rotational basis by each industrial area for a period of one month, effective from today (December 26) till January 25, 2022.

“Industrial areas are expected to positively follow a specially laid down schedule for maintaining adequate pressure to all the sectors,” the notification read.

On Dec. 22, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the Ministry of Energy to ensure the provision of maximum gas supply to the export industry.

The prime minister had issued the directives while presiding over the federal cabinet meeting in Islamabad.

According to sources, the issue of the gas shortage came under a heated discussion in a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan when federal ministers questioned the suspension of gas supply to the export industry.

The prime minister directed Hammad Azhar to ensure the provision of gas supply to export sectors and also formed a three-member committee.