Two elderly women burnt to death as fire erupted in a house in Lahore

LAHORE: Two elderly women burnt to death after a fire erupted in a house in Lahore on Sunday.

Rescue sources said that a house caught fire near Lahore’s College Road Township in which two women were burnt to death.

Sources added that the fire in the room was doused, however, its cause is still uncertain.

Earlier in November, a woman was burnt to death, while her three children received severe burn injuries when a fire broke out in a house located in the Garden area of Karachi.

The fire had erupted in the house located at Garden’s Albela Signal, resulting in a woman and her three children sustaining injuries.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital, but the mother of the children breathed her last.