Ex-rulers ‘hoodwinked’ people through slogans

International universities would establish their campuses in Lahore Techno Polis, he added. The CM said that funds would be given to the youth besides providing them business opportunities and training.

Lahore Techno Polis would get all the benefits under the Special Technology Zone Act (STZA) besides getting tax exemption for 10 years.

Zone Enterprises would get exemption from property tax, PRA services tax for 10 years. This project would be a game-changer for the new generation, he added.

Usman Buzdar said that modern education was the right of every child and due to the education-friendly policies of the government, 21 universities had been included in the international and Asian rankings.

He said the government was going to introduce the concept of the smart university in the province. The delegation included Chairman Knowledge Park Jamal Ansari, Chief Executive Officer Rapid Silicon Naveed Sharwani, Vice Chancellor IT University Sarafraz Khurshid and Muhammad Humayun Qayyum.

CM lauds performance of law-enforcement agencies The chief minister lauded the performance of the cabinet committee for law and order, police, administration and law enforcement agencies for taking excellent security arrangements on Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam day.

According to official sources here, the CM said with the blessing of the Allah Almighty and effective measures taken by the Punjab government, celebrations of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam day were held peacefully.

Usman Buzdar said the Christian community celebrated Christmas in a safe environment.

The coordination of the agencies concerned with the provincial agencies and departments as a team was excellent, he added.

CM condoles death of Shoaib Akhter’s mother

The chief minister expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of mother of former fast bowler Shoaib Akhter.

In a condolence message, he extended heartfelt sympathies and condolence to the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to them to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.

CM pays homage to Munir Niazi: The chief minister paid homage to late Munir Niazi and lauded his literary services. According to official sources here, on the 15th death anniversary of the late Munir Niazi, Gulberg Jail Road Flyover had been named after the late poet and now it would be called Munir Niazi Flyover.

The CM directed the LDA DG to display the new name of flyover and said the late Munir Niazi had a prominent place among his contemporaries.