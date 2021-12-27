Another 310 COVID cases surface in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus has killed two more people in Pakistan over the past 24 hours, lifting the overall death toll to 28,909.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 310 more people were infected with the coronavirus.

A total of 44,129 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 310 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.68%.

At present, 625 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals all over the country, the NCOC said.

So far the country has conducted 23,189,338 tests to diagnose the COVID-19, while 1,254,975 have recovered so far from the pandemic with 116 people in the last 24 hours.

Sindh remains number one with 480,710 cases followed by Punjab with 444,610 cases of the COVID-19. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported 181,235 cases, while Islamabad has registered 108,450 cases since the outbreak of the pandemic in the country.

33,624 cases have been reported in Balochistan, 34,657 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 10,429 infections have emerged in Gilgit Baltistan.