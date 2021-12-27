Ch Shujaat welcomes Putin statement on blasphemy issue

Pakistan Muslim League (Q) President Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain Sunday welcomed the statement of Russian President Vladimir Putin, in which he condemned the blasphemy related to Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him). According to a press release issued here, Ch Shujaat said, “Muslims love the Holy Prophet (PBUH) more than their lives and anything.” He said that blasphemous action related to Hazrat Muhammad (PBUH) severely hurt the sentiments of Muslims. He said that now world had realised that disrespecting any religion and the messengers was not freedom of expression.













