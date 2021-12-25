Pakistan Forces Committed to Peace

Pakistan and its armed forces have always strived to bring peace and development through the United Nations (UN)’s peacekeeping missions in war-hit countries. The armed forces are truly helping hands in ensuring peace; a fact that has been acknowledged by the UN as well. They are the real heroes; living thousands of kilometres away from their families only for the pursuit of peace There could not be a greater need for the world to recognise their services. The only purpose of these heroes is peace and service to humanity.

A recently-held goodwill visit of Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Alamgir to African country Ghana is significant in highlighting Pakistan’s seriousness towards promoting a global culture of peace and harmony. The PNS Alamgir visited Tema port where it established free medical camps as an olive branch from the people of Pakistan. A specialised team of Pakistan Navy doctors and paramedics provided treatment and medicines to more than 3,000 patients. It also conducted a bilateral passage exercise with the Ghana Navy Ship to enhance interoperability between the two navies.

Pakistan has always remained an integral part of the UN’s peacekeeping missions as we have contributed more than 200,000 troops for 60 missions in 28 different countries since 1960. Pakistan remains one of the top five contributors to the UN mission and 157 of its peacekeepers (including 24 officers) have been martyred while helping restore peace and stability in the turbulent regions so far. At present, more than 7,000 personnel are deployed in nine countries as a part of 14 ongoing UN missions. We have also achieved the UN goal of sending 15 per cent female staff officers to these missions. Currently, around 450 Pakistani women are serving in various countries across the globe. In March 2019, the UN Peacekeeping paid its gratitude to Pakistan for its service and sacrifice. The UN News also features Pakistan as one of the longest-serving and largest contributors to peacekeeping.

Pakistan also generously contributed to the Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) mission to African countries. During a three-month-long deployment of PNS Nasr from January to April 2021, Pakistan delivered 1000 tons of rice as a gift from the people of Pakistan to the African countries, including Djibouti, Sudan, Benin, and Niger. Pakistan also contributed to the United Nations Mission in Liberia where we provided technical and vocational skills training including tailoring and computer literacy to the young Liberians.

The forces of Pakistan also contributed to the UNAMID peacekeeping missions in African countries. Pakistan assisted seven children with disabilities in walking again following participation in a dedicated physiotherapy program at the Pakistan Field Hospital in Kabkabiya, North Darfur. UNAMID Pakistan peacekeepers distributed five wheelchairs and 10 spectacles among disabled persons from the local community as part of activities organised to mark the UN International Day for Persons with Disabilities that is annually observed on December 3, 2020.

The UN Secretary-general, Antonio Guterres, while praising Pakistan’s contributions to the UN peacekeeping missions, once said, “It was inspiring to meet some of the brave women and men who are serving for peace around the world. Thank you for your service and sacrifice!”

Former UN chief Ban Ki-moon once said, “More than 100 countries contribute troops and police for United Nations peacekeeping missions. Pakistan is number one. It is impossible to speak about the history of United Nations peacekeeping without highlighting such contributions of Pakistan. I thank you very much”.

Similarly, UN diplomat Lakhdar Brahimi also praised Pakistan for its peacekeeping role in Haiti expressing his “sincere admiration” for the “splendid work” of the Pakistani battalion deployed there. Indonesia’s first president Sukarno once said, “It was because of Pakistani troops that Indonesia and Pakistan came close together, they were Pakistan’s best ambassadors.”

Chinese premier Chou En-Lai once remarked, “the only example in UN history, when a UN military force had gone in, performed its role honestly and came out was Pakistan’s Military contingent in Indonesia.”

Pakistan’s humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan after the US Withdrawal cannot be ignored at all. Pakistan approved Rs 5 billion humanitarian aid for Afghanistan besides sending 50,000 MT of wheat despite its own price hike only for humanity. Pakistan also allowed transportation of Indian wheat assistance for Afghanistan through its land as a special waiver. The Pak-Afghan Cooperation Forum (PACF) was established to facilitate aid to Afghanistan. Pakistan has provided 4 C-130s and 108 truckloads carrying humanitarian aid to Afghanistan from October 9 to November 25, 2021. Pakistan also opened trade stations along the Pak-Afghan border, including Torkham, Chaman, Karachi, Ghulam Khan, and Angoor Adda, to ease the flow of goods into Afghanistan. Pakistan also provided medical facilities in Quetta, Peshawar, and other cities of the country to Afghans in need of immediate health assistance. A free Eye Camp was established in Kabul and Khost from 18-24 November 18 to November 24, 2021, in which 5450 patients were examined while 206 surgeries were performed in the Kabul camp. In Khost camp, 2670 patients were examined and 324 surgeries were performed. Pakistan relaxed the medical visa facility for Afghan patients, which include the removal of gate pass requirement for crossing the border into Pakistan.

It can rightly be claimed that Pakistan has a first-rate professional army and contributes to the value of our troops as well as to the positive image of Pakistan. Pakistan army’s prominence in peacekeeping missions is an important source of earning goodwill besides enhancing bilateral relations with host countries. Pakistan’s commitment to building peace reflects its seriousness towards fulfilling certain responsibilities mandated by the UN Charter. Pakistan continues to help rebuild and rehabilitate the war-ravaged and catastrophe-hit countries despite unbridled western propaganda to tarnish Pakistan’s image. Therefore, the international community must acknowledge Pakistan’s role as a helping hand in restoring global peace and stability.

The writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.