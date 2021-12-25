COVID-19 claims seven lives, 353 new cases surface

ISLAMABAD: The coronavirus has killed seven more people in Pakistan during the last 24 hours, taking the overall deaths number to 28,905.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 353 more people were infected with the COVID-19.

A total of 48,148 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 353 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.73% as compared to yesterday’s 0.77 per cent.

At present, 624 critically ill patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

The UK reported another day of record COVID-19 cases on Friday, with new statistics showing swathes of London’s population are carrying the virus, underlining the relentless advance of the Omicron variant.

Omicron’s rapid spread has caused a surge in cases over the last seven days, especially in the capital.

Around 1 in 20 Londoners likely had COVID-19 on Dec. 16 and early estimates – which could yet be revised – suggest this may have risen to 1 in 10 on Sunday, models from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed on Friday.