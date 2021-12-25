OLX Mall and Faysal Bank collaborate to offer customers flexible payment plans

OLX Mall, the E-commerce platform of OLX Pakistan has announced a partnership with Faysal bank, one of the leading banks in Pakistan. This integration is aimed to facilitate card-based e-commerce transactions. Faysal Bank Debit and Credit Cardholders (which are Mastercard powered) would be able to take advantage of exclusive discounts when they purchased from OLX Mall – from Home Appliances, Mobiles, Tablets, Laptops, TVs and to even home, lifestyle and grocery products.

In addition to this, Faysal Bank Credit Cardholders would also be facilitated with flexible payment plans. Customers would be able to avail easy monthly installments at zero markup for up to 6 months on all products priced Rs10,000 and above.

A signing ceremony was held at OLX Office in Karachi which was attended by senior management of both organizations. In attendance were Rahil Sayani (Head of Alliances), Afsheen Faizan (Asst Manager Alliances Operations), Rehan Durrani (RM Loyalty and Alliances), Zeeshan Hassan (RM Loyalty and Alliances) from Faysal Bank and Umair Munir (GM e-commerce), Salman Bukhari (Head of Partnerships Alliances) from OLX Pakistan.

This collaboration not only marked a milestone for two organizations but would also pave the way to multiple potential avenues.

“We’re certain that this partnership will allow us to serve our customers better. Secure and flexible payment plans are the need of the hour and will boost the adoption of e-commerce.” said the OLX Mall Head of Alliances and Affiliates, Mr. Salman Bukhari.

“It is an honor to collaborate with Faysal Bank, a bank known for its financial excellence and skills. This is just a beginning of a long-term relationship and we’re looking forward to further collaborations.”