IG Punjab orders crackdown on aerial firing on Quaid-e-Azam Day, Christmas

Special teams should be formed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and other cities to deal with law-breaking elements. IG Punjab

Additional traffic police personnel should be deployed on eve of Quaid-e-Azam Day and Christmas to improve traffic flow for convenience of citizens. Rao Sardar Ali Khan

Apart from buying and selling kites and metal ropes, those involved in one-wheeling and aerial firing should also be arrested immediately. IG Punjab

Field officers should present in the field to ensure full implementation of security plan on Qaid’s Day and Christmas. IG Punjab instructs field officers. Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has ordered field officers to wreak massive crackdown against kite-flying, one-wheeling and aerial firing on Quaid-e-Azam day, Christmas and weekends. Strict action should be taken against the negative elements involved in illegal activities on the events of happinesses.

Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that field officers should be present in the field on the occasion of Quaid-e-Azam day and Christmas to ensure full implementation of devised security plan. He said that special teams should be formed in Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and other cities to deal with law-breaking elements iron handedly. IG Punjab said that those involved in making, buying and selling kites and metal strings as well as one wheeling and aerial firing should be handcuffed immediately. Additional traffic police personnel should be deployed on Quaid-e-Azam day and Christmas Eve to facilitate citizens by improving traffic flow.