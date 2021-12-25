IHC directs DC to recover PTVC’s Rs 190m as per SC verdict

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the District Collector (DC) Islamabad to recover Rs 190 million from former information minister Pervaiz Rashid, ex-finance minister Ishaq Dar, ex-principal secretary to PM Fawad Hassan Fawad and Ata ul Haq Qasim in light of the Supreme Court orders. The court directed the district collector to submit its report after ensuring the recovery within three months. The court disposed of the petitions of Pakistan Television Corporation with the above instructions. IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani issued a five pages written order on the petitions of PTVC seeking execution of Supreme Court’s verdict in line of the above mentioned recovery. The order said that PTVC was authorized to recover the amount under Land Revenue Act. The Supreme Court had declared the appointment of Ata ul Haq Qasim as chairman and managing director PTV null and void on November 8, 2018. The top court also ordered PTV to make recoveries worth Rs190 millions from the responsible of unlawful appointment. According to the decision, Qasmi was liable to pay 50% of the total money as the beneficiary of the illegal acts, ex-information minister Pervaiz Rashid was set liable to pay 20%, former finance minister 20%, and Fawad Hassan Fawad was liable for payment of 10% of the said amount. The PTVC had approached the IHC for implementation of the top court’s judgments regarding the recovery of losses from said persons.













