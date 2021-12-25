Youth should focus on education

President, University of Management and Technology, Ibrahim HasanMurad, paid homage to the great leader and the founder of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, while celebrating his birth on the 25th of December by cake cutting ceremony. He stated that we must keep in mind Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s life-long struggle while celebrating his birthday. On this day we should not forget about our brothers and sisters in Kashmir facing injustice and barbarism, as it was Quaid’s vision for Kashmir to be a part of Pakistan.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad laid emphasis on the celebration of Quaid Day to hammer the true essence of the message of Quaid-e-Azam in the minds of our youth. He expressed that our youth needs to contribute to the progress of the state through education, brotherhood, and hard work along with facing challenges with strong determination. He also said that we as a nation need to keep in mind that Quaid always insisted on education and the rights of minorities. UMT is committed to delivering the highest quality education and productivity to provide unparalleled service to our nation, he added.

In expanding his insightful message, Ibrahim Hasan Murad exhorted students to reflect upon the purpose of education. He said that education was not an end in itself but rather a means to an end. He said that mere education is not enough unless it brings enlightenment. That is the end towards which we must toil through education. Education, he said, is the gateway to enlightenment and it is the enlightened individuals who create and sustain successful societies.

A special event was also arranged by the Sitara-o-Hilal Foundation (SHF) at UMT with the aim to educate our youth with the principles of Quaid. Ibrahim Hasan Murad, President UMT/ILM and Founder SHF, along with Mudassar Riaz Malik, DG Social Welfare were the chief guests at the event. A tribute was paid to Quaid-e-Azam by flag hoisting ceremony at UMT with prayers for the safety, success, and progress of our motherland.