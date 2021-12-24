The Punjab government approved the construction of a 5-kilometers long signal-free corridor from Centre Point Gulberg to Defence Mor, Walton Road to improve the traffic flow in the city with the estimated cost of Rs2.80 billion in the ongoing Annual Development Plan.

The approval was given in the 70th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development presided over by Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary Punjab, Secretary Finance, Secretary Planning and Development and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting. The project will be jointly carried out by the Punjab govt and Lahore Development Authority.

More than 18 recommendations from various departments were presented at the meeting while the majority of them were approved in the meeting. Further, the meeting also approved the BS-5 recruitments in the Katcha areas by the Home Dept for counter-terrorism in the area. The meeting also gave the nod for recruitments in Child Protection Bureau.

On the demand of the Department of Housing and Urban Development, the meeting approved the removal of the ban from hiring in the department and allowed recruitment of Grade-1 to 15 employees in the authorities and working agencies attached to the department.