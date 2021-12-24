ECP issues victory notification of Rana Muhammad Saleem in PP-206 Khanewal by poll

On Friday, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared the victory of Rana Muhammad Saleem in the PP-206 Khanewal by-poll.

Moreover, on December 16, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Rana Muhammad Saleem emerged victorious in the PP-206 Khanewal by-election after securing 47,649 votes.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Noreen Nishat Daha came second who got 34,039 votes, unofficial results showed. Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) candidate stood third by securing 15,069 votes.

As many as 13 candidates took part in the provincial assembly seat.

The provincial assembly seat fell vacant after the death of Nishat Daha in October this year. Daha had defeated Rana Saleem by a margin of 3,546 votes in 2018.