Shaukat Tarin sworn in as Senator

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin was sworn in as senator on Friday.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani administered the oath to the newly-elected senator.

Earlier, Shaukat Tarin was elected senator from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

The seat fell vacant after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Muhammad Ayub Afridi resigned as member of the upper house last month.

Out of 145 members of the provincial assembly, 122 cast their votes during Senate by-elections. The finance adviser won the seat after securing 87 votes.