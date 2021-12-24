21-member Committee to frame strategy for LB elections in Punjab, KP

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a 21-member Supreme Committee to oversee the local government elections in Punjab and Pakhtunkhwa, Daily Times reported.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the first meeting of the Supreme Committee, which will be held today in Islamabad.

The conference will also include Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar. The Supreme Committee huddle will also be attended by Punjab Local Bodies Minister Mian Mahmoodur Rashid, Senator Saifullah Niazi, and Amir Kiani.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will be represented by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, Asad Qaiser, Pervez Khattak, and Murad Saeed.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Hammad Azhar, and Shafqat Mehmood, all federal ministers, will be in attendance.

he first meeting of the Supreme Committee will set the political strategy for the second round of local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting is also likely to make critical decisions regarding Punjab’s local government elections, in addition to preparing preemptive PTIb measures.

In the first phase, the top-level huddle will go over the lists of candidates for divisional headquarters and metropolitans. PTI mayoral candidates in Lahore, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, and Rawalpindi will also be scrutinized.

Candidates for mayorships of metropolitans in Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Sargodha, Gujrat, and Sialkot will be discussed at the conference.

The defeat of the ruling PTI in first round of KP local government apparently prompted the constitution of this committee.