PDMA issues weather alert ahead of cold wave in Sindh

KARACHI: On Thursday, Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) in Sindh issued a weather alert ahead of the predicted rain and cold wave in Karachi and other districts of the province.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecast rain in different districts of the province on December 26 and 27.

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority Sindh has stated in the weather alert that Hyderabad, Sukkur, Mirpurkhas Dadu, Jamshoro, Larkana, and Shaheed Benazirabad are expected to receive rains.

The authority instructed local government agencies and district administrations to make arrangements to tackle the situation.

Moreover, the temperature is expected to drop further in Karachi in the coming days. According to Director Meteorological Department Sardar Sarfraz, the westerly weather system is expected to arrive in the country through Balochistan on December 25.

Although on December 26 and 27 Karachi is expected to receive light rain whereas cold waves from December 28 that will last till January 5, which can cause temperatures to remain between 9 and 10 degrees.

Furthermore, rain and snowfall are anticipated in Quetta, Chaman, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to the Meteorological Department.