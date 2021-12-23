COVID-19 kills two people, infects 359 more

ISLAMABAD: Covid-19 has killed two more people in Pakistan during the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 28,894.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 359 more people were diagnosed with the coronavirus.

A total of 46,564 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, out of which 359 turned out to be positive, showing an infection rate of 0.77% as compared to yesterday’s 0.65 per cent.

At present, 666 critical patients have been admitted to hospitals across the country, the NCOC said.

On Wednesday, at least 12 suspected cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus were reported in Balochistan’s Kalat district.

As per details, twelve people in the Kalat area of ​​Balochistan had been reported to be diagnosed with Omicron.

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed concern over the reports of Omicron in 12 persons and has ordered a report from the health department and directed immediate quarantine of the affected persons.