Declamation competition organised to mark Quaid birth anniversary

To pay homage to the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah on his 143rd birth anniversary, Defence Housing Authority Education System (DHAES) organized a declamation competition between various universities and colleges of Punjab, says a press release.

A total of 12 universities and colleges participated in this declamation contest, namely Military College Boys Jhelum, Government Gordon Graduated College Boys Rawalpindi, FG Sir Syed College Boys Rawalpindi, Sadiq Public School Boys Bahawalpur, Divisional Public School and Intermediated College Boys Lahore, Forman Christian College (A Charted University Boys Lahore, Garrison College for Boys Lahore, Chenab College Girls Jhang, Sadiq Public School for Girls Bahawalpur, Lahore College for Women University Lahore, Army Public School and College for Girls (Azam Garrison) Lahore and Defence Degree College for Women Lahore.

Students gave rich tributes to Quaid-e-Azam’s great leadership that swayed the Muslims of subcontinent to join the struggle for an independent homeland, Pakistan. They also highlighted expositional stages of his life as a student, a lawyer, a political leader, a statesman and a role model for the youth; thus earning the title of the Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. His guiding principles of unity, faith and discipline are defined as the way forward for Pakistan to overcome economic, ethnographic, political or strategic difficulties.

Administrator DHA Lahore, Begum and Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti were the Chief Guest on the occasion. While speaking on the occasion, Administrator DHA Lahore, Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti, congratulated the participants for participating in this declamation contest and commended the prize holders, and DHAES management for organizing this event.

At the end, Begum and Brigadier Waheed Gul Satti gave away prizes to the position holders. The consolation prize went to M. Ahil Kamran of Forman Christian College (A chartered university), while for Urdu declamation Aiman Fatima of Chenab College Jhang was the runner up and Ayyan Asghar of Military College Jhelum was declared winner. In English declamation Arham Ikram of Sadiq Public School Bhawalpur was the runner up and Rameen Fatima of Chenab College Jhang was declared winner. The overall team trophy was lifted by Chenab College Jhang.

Faculty members of the participating Universities and Colleges, students, DHA Lahore officials and residents of DHA Lahore, also attended this event.